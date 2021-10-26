News / Local A90 near Hatton reopens in both directions after fallen power cable closed road By Ellie Milne 26/10/2021, 11:36 am Updated: 26/10/2021, 12:42 pm The A90 near Hatton was closed in both directions after a power cable fell. Police in Peterhead and energy provider SSE were at the scene due to fallen power cables. The road was restricted at the Hatton junction near Cruden Bay from around 9.40am. The A90 is closed near Hatton due to a fallen power cable. Picture: Kath Flannery/DCT Media. Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe