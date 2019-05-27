A90 lane closures planned during £90,000 overnight resurfacing works

Resurfacing works at an A90 junction begin today.

A section of the carriageway at the Spurryhillock Junction will benefit from £90,000 of improvement works which will take place over four nights.

The works will be carried out between 7.30pm and 6.30am nightly and are due to be completed by 6.30am on Friday.

Works at Spurryhillock southbound junction slip roads will take place today and tomorrow night, while work on the northbound junction will be carried out on Wednesday and Thursday overnight.

The slip roads will be closed during working hours and a diversion route will be in place for drivers to follow.

There will also be a lane closure on the A90 southbound carriageway for the first two nights of work, with a lane closure on the A90 northbound carriageway in place for the remaining two nights.

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s north-east representative, said: “Our teams will do all they can to complete the project as quickly as they can.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential resurfacing works on the sliproads at this section of the A90.”