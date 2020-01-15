Seven vehicles involved in crash on A90

Seven vehicles were involved in a crash on the A90 after a van travelled the wrong way on the carriageway.

The incident took place on the A90 two miles south of Stracathro on the northbound carriageway, near to the turnoff for Brechin, at 7.20pm.

A van and two cars were involved in the initial collision, with the rest of the vehicles struck by debris.

The van was travelling southbound on the northbound carriageway when the collision happened.

The road was initially closed, but re-opened before 10.30pm.

It is not thought anyone is seriously injured.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The initial collision involved a van and two cars. Because of this there was a lot of debris and other vehicles were involved and the road has been closed.

“The ambulance service are also in attendance.

“There are seven vehicles involved in total.

“One of the casualties was reported to have chest pains.

“It is thought there are minor injuries.”