A90 blocked as emergency services called to crash near accident blackspot

The A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road is blocked following a crash.
Police and paramedics were called to the A937 Laurencekirk to Marykirk road at about 7.30am following a two-vehicle collision at about 7.20am on Thursday.
A section of the neighbouring A90 has been blocked northbound as a result of the crash.
One person is said to have suffered hand injuries in the incident.
A police spokeswoman said: “I can say that we were called and officers are in attendance at the A937 at Laurencekirk after a crash involving two vehicles.
“Ambulance is in attendance.”
Traffic Scotland posted: “A90 Northbound is restricted at Laurencekirk due to road traffic incident.”
The junction between the A937 and the A90 is a notorious accident blackspot.
In recent years it was the subject of a successful campaign for safety improvements, with a flyover due to be built at the spot.
A “full diamond” grade-separated junction is planned to take the realigned A937 above the dual carriageway.
❗NEW ⌚07.29#A90 RTC
N/B is partially blocked on approach to Laurencekirk
Traffic is heavy on approach#DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/c3Hw6R790q
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 7, 2021
