The A90 is blocked north of Aberdeen this afternoon after a three-vehicle crash.

The collision happened at 2.45pm, just south of the Newburgh junction.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “There is one lane blocked at the moment.

“There are no injuries.

“The vehicles are a black Seat Leon, a white VW van and a green Vauxhall Zafira.”

Police are still in attendance at the scene.