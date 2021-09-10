Section of AWPR closed after car towing caravan crashes

A car towing a caravan along the Aberdeen bypass has crashed – forcing the closure of a section of the route.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident, near the Westhill roundabout.

A section of the A90 southbound at the A944 between south Kingswells and Milltimber is currently closed.

The alarm was raised around 10.50am.

UPDATE❗⌚11.27#A90 @ARL_AWPR RTC#A90 remains ⛔CLOSED⛔ S/B at the #A944 due to an RTC Emergency services on scene N/B is partially blocked due to debris Traffic is slow in both directions#DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/rk1UADQCzO — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) September 10, 2021

Fire crews are currently using small tools to ensure the scene is safe.

More as we get it.

