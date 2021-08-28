Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

A96 closed westbound at Haudagain roundabout due to gas leak with 30 minute queues reported

By Joe Cawthorn
28/08/2021, 12:17 pm Updated: 28/08/2021, 1:50 pm
Haudagain Roundabout
The A96 Auchmill Road is currently closed westbound near the Haudagain roundabout due to a gas leak.

Motorists are being urged to take care on the approach as traffic builds, with reported queues of up to 30 minutes.

Aberdeen City Council are urging motorists to avoid the area, writing on Twitter: “The diversions near the Haudagain due to the gas leak are causing delays in that area – please use an alternative route if possible.

“A section of the north-bound carriageway of Auchmill Road is closed.”

Writing on Twitter, Traffic Scotland said: “The A96 closed W/B approaching the Haudagain roundabout due to a gas leak.

“Traffic building on the approach.”

Buses have also been diverted and delayed due to the incident.

The 10 and 35 services by Stagecoach are currently not serving Auchmill Road to Buckspurn.

First are reporting that the 17, 17A, X27 will divert via Muggiemoss Road to the roundabout. The x27 will then continue as normal to the airport, while the 17 and 17A will use the Old Inverurie Road, Keppleshill Road and then return to the route.

More to follow.