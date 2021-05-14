‘A very lucky escape’: Moray MSP calls for action from council after nine-year-old boy hit by car

An MSP is seeking “urgent action” from Moray Council after a nine-year-old boy was hit by a car.

Richard Lochhead, MSP for Moray, has sought an urgent meeting with the council to discuss concerns about road safety around Kinloss Primary School.

It comes after a pupil was struck by a car near the school on Monday just after 3pm.

He was taken to Dr. Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for treatment and suffered a sprain.

The driver of the car initially stopped at the scene but left without giving details.

Police confirmed that a 68-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.

Mr Lochhead previously raised the community’s concerns with the local authority and was advised that a survey would be carried out to identify what safety measures could be introduced.

‘A very lucky escape’

After being contacted by local families this week, the MSP has sought an urgent meeting with the council to discuss road safety issues at Kinloss, and has asked that urgent action is taken to address local concerns and to ensure the safety of school pupils.

Mr Lochhead said: “Road safety concerns around Kinloss Primary is something I’ve raised previously with the Moray Council and prior to Monday’s incident, I was waiting to hear the outcome of a survey they’d carried out to look at these concerns.

“Having spoken with the boy’s mum it sounds like he had a very lucky escape and everyone is relieved that he didn’t suffer more serious injuries, but we do need the council to act to minimise the risk of something like this happening again.

“There’s no doubt that this incident has caused a great deal of distress for the child involved and his family, as well as to the school children who witnessed it.

“As soon as parents from the school got in touch earlier in the week I contacted the council’s chief executive seeking urgent action and a meeting to discuss what steps can be taken to ensure the safety of children at Kinloss Primary.

“I’ll continue to liaise with parents at the school about their concerns and will keep pressing the local authority to do all it can to alleviate those fears.”

‘Big concern for parents’

Moray Council axed school crossing patrollers in summer 2019 as part of controversial budget cuts to save £120,000.

The local authority said it will be reviewing the incident involving John, but his mother Becky believes restoring the lollipop staff is critical.

She said: “The safety is just terrible, there’s basically none. It’s a big concern for all the parents in Southside Kinloss.

“The best outcome would be getting the patroller back, or maybe a railing. The pavement is very tight when all the children are leaving.”

The road outside Kinloss Primary School is regularly busy with haulage traffic travelling to a nearby distillery and other locations.