North-east event to look at endangered birds

North-east residents have been invited to take part in a walk to learn more about endangered birds.

The Huntly Swift Group has asked people to take part in a stroll around the town of Portsoy to look for the nesting creatures.

It will give budding ornithologists the chance to spot the difference between a swift and a swallow.

The north-east conservation group was set up to help protect common swifts due to the numbers of breeding pairs declining in recent years.

Formed in Huntly in 2017, the group visits schools and communities across the region to help them learn more about the birds.

Those keen to take part in the walk can meet up with volunteers on Monday at 9am, at the Boyne Hotel in the coastal town.

The event is free but donations are welcome.

To find out more about the stroll and the group visit the Huntly Swift Group’s Facebook page.