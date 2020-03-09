A New Hope for Star Wars fans as live orchestra show heads to Aberdeen

The Force is set to awaken in Aberdeen’s Music Hall,

Music from the Star Wars movies is one of the highlights of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra’s new 2020/21 season in the Granite City.

Another big draw will be Outnumbered star Hugh Dennis joining the RSNO’s much-loved Christmas concert when he will narrate The Snowman as the score is played live.

And our national orchestra will be celebrating Scotland’s links with Poland in a special series of concerts under the banner Polska Scotland.

RSNO director of concerts and engagement, Bill Chandler, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing these exciting shows to Aberdeen, and I think audiences in the north-east will really feel the force of their national orchestra this season – especially of course with the music of Star Wars live in concert.”

The Music Of Star Wars will be at the Music Hall on Thursday, March 18, next year.

Hugh Dennis, a regular on Mock The Week, will narrate The Snowman at the Music Hall on December 17 this year. He said: “I am so excited to be working with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.

“We all know Raymond Briggs’ beautiful story of The Snowman and it wouldn’t be Christmas without watching it. To experience it with a full symphony orchestra will be absolutely amazing.”

The RSNO will also feature Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet on March 25 2021 and Benjamin Grosvenor playing Chopin on May 13 2021 as part of Polska Scotland.

Bill said: “We are also taking two of our Polska Scotland series concerts to Aberdeen and look forward to celebrating the relationship between Scotland and Poland with our audiences there with some incredibly moving music.”

He added the RSNO was delighted to be returning to Aberdeen.

“Since the reopening of the Music Hall we have seen an incredible 41% increase in our Granite City audience which goes to show the impact of the building refurbishment.”