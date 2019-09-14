A-maison holiday up for grabs in north-east auction

A five-bedroom house in a picturesque part of France is one of the top items up for grabs at a charity auction, organised by a north-east rotary club.

The 19th Century property, Bouzouls Logis del Castel, near Rodez, has been in Rotarian Linda Franks’ family for as long as she can remember.

She bought it around 15 years ago and it was refurbished in 2014.

And now a week’s stay in the property will go under the hammer as part of a charity auction.

It has been set up by the Rotary Club of Aberdeen Bon Accord as part of an international initiative Aberdeen and Deeside Rotary clubs are taking part in.

All money raised from the event, which runs online until the end of the month, will go towards Little Angels, which aims to build another floor on the school of the same name in Kabale, Uganda.

Comfortably sleeping 10 people, the French home stands in the middle of a 300ft “horseshoe canyon”.

It has a range of outdoor activities and also has a trampoline, pool table, flat screen TV and wifi included, as well as a wide terrace that could be used for alfresco dinners or barbecues.

Linda, a member of the Rotary Club of Banchory-Ternan said: “One of the things I always say to people is if you want to see deep France, that’s what it is.

“It’s an area that’s still to be discovered.

“We have Michelin-starred restaurants, we have beautiful castles. If people wanted to come in winter, we have Nordic skiing and we have some beautiful vineyards.

“There’s a lot of beautiful places around and it’s good for trekking. It’s a good pace of life.”

The stay is worth around £1,000. The house is unavailable in July and August and has been booked for Christmas and New Year, but other dates are available and are flexible.

The Little Angels School was set up by Betty Muzanira and educates poor and orphaned children, as well as victims of HIV/AIDS and has been supported by honorary Rotarians Bill and Lorraine Budge of the Budge Foundation, who have agreed to support the project.

A range of items are up for auction, including Ray Ban sunglasses, a day’s fishing on a private pond in Durris and four ball golf at St Andrews Dukes course.

The auction, which will finish at the end of the month, is at aberdeensilentauction.co.uk