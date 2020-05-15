A life behind the lens as tributes paid to former Evening Express photographer

Tributes have been paid to a former Aberdeen Journals photographer who was behind the lens at the height of the troubles in Northern Ireland and a major city tragedy.

Doug Carnegie’s career began at DC Thomson in Dundee when at the age of 17 years old he became a photographer in 1948.

He moved on to the Daily Mail in 1961 before moving across the sea to Northern Ireland to join the Belfast Telegraph.

Doug, 88, was involved with capturing images of the conflict between republicans and unionists in the province.

He moved to Aberdeen Journals in 1971 and that is where he stayed until his retirement in 1996.

During his time with the Evening Express he was the first photographer on the scene following a gas explosion at the Royal Darroch Hotel in Cults on October 25, 1983.

Six people died in the blaze and the three-storey inn was destroyed as a result of the blast.

His photographs from that tragic day even led him to winning the provincial photographer of the year for 1984, an honour he received at an awards ceremony in London.

Doug also came to know the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson while he was the manager of the Dons as they enjoyed a period of great success under the Glaswegian.

Away from work Doug was a family man. He married his wife Rita in Dundee in 1957 and they had three children, Derek, Audrey and Gillian.

Rita said the pair met on a night out in the City of Discovery and were into their 63rd year as a married couple.

She said he was also willing to help the young members of staff at Aberdeen Journals.

Rita, 84, said: “We would have been married 63 years on June 1. We met at the dancing in Dundee and we did a lot of dancing.

“A lot of the cards sent in said he was really helpful to a lot of the young photographers at Aberdeen Journals.

“He enjoyed his job, the variety and he knew so many people.”

Doug and his brother Bruce grew up in Invergowrie in Perthshire with their childhood home overlooking the River Tay.

His father worked with the printers at DC Thomson and Doug followed him into the business albeit as a photographer.

Doug was also keen golfer and played three times a week and he enjoyed watching his grandson Adam Reid, 20, play football evening comparing him to superstars David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.

A fall at his home in Cults led to him being moved into the Kingswells Care Home in November last year.

He passed away peacefully there on April 25 and his funeral ceremony took place at the Baldarroch Crematorium on May 7.

His daughter Audrey, 57, said her late father had learned he was going to be a great grandfather in March with his granddaughter Laura Ritchie, 30, telling him her good news.

She said: “My daughter Laura told him he was going to be a great grandad to twins.

“He was a family man and a big kid at heart. He was great with us as children and would always have us away on caravan holidays.

“My dad enjoyed playing golf with his grandson and he taught my daughter to tie her shoe laces.

“He was a very good father and grandfather and always did things his way. He was a one off.”

Doug is survived by his wife Rita, children Derek, Audrey and Gillian and grandchildren Laura and Adam.