Eight nurseries to be built or expanded in Aberdeen as part of learning hours shake-up

Construction work will begin later this year on the creation and expansion of eight nursery buildings across the city, it has been revealed.

From next August parents of three and four-year-olds will be entitled to 1,140 hours of free nursery care annually, compared with 600 hours now.

Ahead of the sweeping changes, both Aberdeen city and Aberdeenshire councils have been building a raft of new nurseries and expanding existing facilities.

A new report to members of Aberdeen City Council’s capital programme committee has revealed a total of eight city nurseries will either be built or undergo major expansions to facilitate the increase in hours.

Work is expected to start on building a new nursery on the site of the former Cummings Park Primary site in December, with completion expected in August 2020.

And new nurseries are planned in Tillydrone, on a site at the junction of Montgomery Road and Gort Road, and at Kingsford School, in the existing school grounds.

Woodlands School, in Seaton, has lain empty since pupils were moved to the new £18.5 million Orchard Brae in 2017.

But Aberdeen City Council plans to refurbish the site on Regent Walk and demolish the west link of the school in order to provide a new nursery.

The report reveals that work is due to start in November, with an estimated completion date of July 2020.

Meanwhile, other schools which will undergo internal refurbishment work to boost space are Quarryhill School, expected to be complete by April 2020, and Tullos School, due to be finished in May 2020. Work will also start on refurbishing existing nurseries at Westpark School and Woodside School in January.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden, who is vice-convener of the capital programme committee, said: “It’s a huge investment being made and that’s on the back of another huge investment by the city council of P&J Live.

“It’s about progressing the city and investing for the future.”

The Scottish Government has provided local authorities across Scotland with revenue funding of an additional £567m per year by 2021-22, the first full year of the expansion.

Councils will also receive total capital funding of £476m over four years to support building projects to create new indoor and outdoor capacity to deliver the expansion.

The report to committee said: “All local authorities have a duty to provide 1,140 hours of early learning and childcare for eligible two-year-olds and all three and four-year-olds by 2020.

“This project forms part of the ELC Delivery Plan that will help Aberdeen City Council manage the transformational change necessary to deliver expanded services by 2020.”