An Aberdeen solicitor found herself in the dock today after embezzling more than £12,000 from clients’ accounts to keep her husband’s struggling firm afloat.
Louise Sutherland – also known as Murray – swindled the money by creating false invoices for work which was neither required nor carried out while employed by Graeme Murray & Co Solicitors in Aberdeen.
The 60-year-old embezzled £12,547.49
Keep reading with a free trial
Start your 30 day free trial today to read this premium article, and also gain unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, online puzzles and more.Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe