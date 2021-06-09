Show Links
News / Local

‘A huge fall from grace’: Lawyer in the dock after embezzling £12,500 from clients

By Danny McKay
09/06/2021, 5:52 pm Updated: 09/06/2021, 8:11 pm
© DCT MediaLouise Sutherland outside court.
Louise Sutherland outside court.

An Aberdeen solicitor found herself in the dock today after embezzling more than £12,000 from clients’ accounts to keep her husband’s struggling firm afloat.

Louise Sutherland – also known as Murray – swindled the money by creating false invoices for work which was neither required nor carried out while employed by Graeme Murray & Co Solicitors in Aberdeen.

The 60-year-old embezzled  £12,547.49

Keep reading with a free trial
Start your 30 day free trial today to read this premium article, and also gain unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, online puzzles and more.
Subscribe