A healthy reunion: North-east occupational therapists meet up after 30 years

A group of occupational therapists held a reunion to celebrate 30 years of working in the healthcare sector.

Dozens of classmates from the Grampian School of Occupational Therapy gathered together at the weekend to look back at their careers.

They started their training in 1986, and three years later, 19 of the group successfully graduated and went on to take up their new roles.

Some of the class have since retired, although others are still working in the health sector.

The training headquarters was based at Woolmanhill Hospital until it moved to Robert Gordon University’s campus at Garthdee.

Fourteen of the group made it to the reunion at Malmaison hotel in the west end of Aberdeen last Saturday night.

Some of the health professionals had travelled from the US, and one, Janine Gaduzo, travelled to the city from Gibraltar.

Janine was awarded an MBE in 2014 for her services improving the lives of special needs children and their families in the British Overseas Territory.

Loren Fraser, who was involved with organising the gathering of her former classmates, said it was “wonderful” to be able to take a walk down memory lane.

She went on to work at the city’s Royal Cornhill Hospital for 25 years, while some of her classmates moved abroad to practice the skills they learned in the north-east.

Loren said they also heard from their former tutor, Dr Irene Paterson, who was Principal of the Grampian School of Occupational Therapy between 1976 and 1990, before taking over at Robert Gordon University.

Dr Paterson, who was awarded with an OBE in 2002 for her services to occupational therapy, wrote a note to her former students which was read out during the celebration meal at the weekend.

Loren said: “What a wonderful evening it was. It was a great night full of laughter and reminiscing.

“It makes you really quite reflective when you look at everyone’s past. We even had a quiz to check if everyone could remember the staff from Woolmanhill!

“Irene Paterson, who set up the original school, sent a lovely message to the girls. She said she had great memories of all the staff who worked there.

“She said we were excellent staff and were very well behaved.

“A few of us have now retired but I’m happy to say that several of the class are still working at the likes of Royal Cornhill, the sick children’s hospital and the city council.

“Others have gone further afield and are practicing the profession in the States.”

Anne Brockman, who still works at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital at the Foresterhill site, said the event was a chance for her to catch up with some former colleagues she had not seen for three decades.

She also praised the standard of education of the Grampian School of Occupational Therapy and said the lessons learned at the Woolmanhill campus in the late 1980s were a “unique experience” for the students.

Anne added: “I see some of the ladies occasionally, but everyone is getting on with their own lives. I hadn’t seen some of the girls for 30 years.

“The education was a unique experience. You were there all day every day and the education was of a very high standard.

“I can’t believe our time there was 30 years ago.”