A healthy £5k is up for grabs for Aberdeen groups aiming to improve people’s lives

Groups and individuals across the city are being given the chance to apply for up to £5,000 of funding.

Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership’s annual Health Improvement Fund has officially launched, with the aim of improving the Granite City through various projects.

Up to £5,000 is available to help put ideas into action, with organisations and individuals invited to come forward.

Those behind the scheme are looking for initiatives which are community-led, inspire others to get involved and show improvements in health.

The partnership’s public health co-ordinator Katie Cunningham said: “The HIF helps us to address differences in health across communities in Aberdeen.

“We are looking for innovative and creative projects that will inspire members of the community to get involved and build social connections across the city.

“The schemes put forward should address local needs and help make Aberdeen a healthy and happy place for all.”

Previous projects which have received funding include Miscarriage Information Support Service (MISS), a peer support group for people who have experienced miscarriage, and a parent who worked with their local school to start a cooking club for families.

Other schemes include a sheltered housing resident who applied for funding for materials to encourage neighbours to take an interest in gardening and Torn-na-Dee care home in Milltimber, which wanted to give residents the chance to look after chickens and gather up eggs.

The Grampian Flyers team, which helps people in wheelchairs play basketball, was also one of the groups to receive money.

More information is available online and forms are available to download at neighbourhoodhealth.org.uk