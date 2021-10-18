‘A force for positive change’: Aberdeen campaigner Angela Joss remembered as tributes continue to flood in

An Aberdeen mum’s work in the community and her passion for positive change have been recognised in tributes shared since the announcement of her sudden death.

Tributes for “force of nature” Angela Joss have continued to flood in since her family shared the news in an emotional online post on Sunday, describing her as a “beautiful mother and mentor to many”.

The Aberdeen stalwart played a significant role in the community bringing a number of projects to life. Many of the groups and people she worked with over the years have remembered and paid tribute to her.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “A larger than life character with passion and energy, Angela was committed to doing the right thing for the city she loved.

“She spent eight years at Aberdeen Inspired, firstly as a street ambassador, then project manager and finally as environmental and civic pride co-ordinator.

“Despite leaving last October, Angela remained as an associate and continued to tirelessly deliver community projects that helped instil a sense of civic pride in Aberdeen.

“She will be sadly missed by everyone at Aberdeen Inspired and by the many others with whom she worked in pursuit of city centre improvement. Our thoughts are with her husband Steve and the family at this time.”

‘Angie was much-admired’

The trustees at Cultivate Aberdeen, who Ms Joss hosted events for children with over the summer, shared a statement online to pay their respects to her and her family.

They wrote: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the sudden death of Angela Joss who passed away on the morning of Sunday, October 17.

“Angie was a much-admired and respected member of the community, a force of good and of positive change, an individual who cared passionately about engaging communities in local and environmentally friendly projects, along with being a dear friend of Cultivate Aberdeen.

We’re deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Angela Joss 💔 Angie was a much admired and respected member of the community, a force for positive change. We extend heartfelt sympathies and love to her family and friends at this very sad time 😔 https://t.co/Dno5ThF5Lf — Cultivate Aberdeen (@CultivateABDN) October 17, 2021

“Angie was a shining light, a positive force to be reckoned with, and an unbelievably generous and kind individual who brought smiles, fun, and learning to many. She will be greatly missed, especially by all the communities who knew her best.

“We are forever grateful for the knowledge she shared, the stories she told, the projects she delivered, and the fun she brought to Aberdeen.

“We extend our most heartfelt sympathies and love to her family and friends at this very sad time.”

‘She will be greatly missed’

While working as a project manager for Aberdeen Inspired, she became involved with the popular Nuart Festival in the city, just one of the ways she combined her passion for the arts with her community work.

We’re deeply saddened by the passing of Nuart Crew member Angela Joss on Sunday morning. Angela worked incredibly hard… Posted by Nuart Aberdeen on Monday, 18 October 2021

In an online post, they said: “We’re deeply saddened by the passing of Nuart Crew member Angela Joss on Sunday morning.

“Angela worked incredibly hard behind the scenes helping to organise artists and events along with bringing together a strong community aspect to the productions.

“She will be missed greatly by many in Aberdeen. Our thoughts are with Steve and her family and friends at this difficult time.”