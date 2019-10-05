A final say on phone boxes in north-east

People are being reminded to take their final opportunity to have their say on the future of phone boxes in the north-east.

A total of 43 public payphones are under threat after BT launched a consultation across the north-east.

In Aberdeen, 13 boxes are at risk of closure, while there are 30 in Aberdeenshire.

The closing date for people to contact BT with their views is Tuesday for Aberdeenshire and October 14 for the city.

A BT spokeswoman said: “Most people now have a mobile phone and calls made from our public telephones have fallen by around 90% in the past decade.

“We consider a number of factors before consulting on the removal of payphones, including whether others are available nearby and usage.

“In Aberdeenshire, we have made 30 applications to remove payphones. In Aberdeen city, we have made 13 applications.”