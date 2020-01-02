Met the first babies born in the north-east in 2020

Last year Lynda and Darren Cunningham welcomed in 2019 at the top of Bennachie, watching the fireworks on the horizon.

But it was a slightly less tranquil start to 2020, as Mrs Cunningham was preparing for an emergency C-section at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital.

The Inverurie couple had been in hospital since Monday morning, 12 days before their due date on January 10.

Baby Isla James Cunningham was born at 5.31am, weighing in at 7lb 8oz. Her middle name, James, was chosen to honour Mr Cunningham’s father, who died in 2018.

He said: “It didn’t matter if it was a boy or girl, we knew we would get his name in there somewhere.

“Isla was due January 10 – so we were quite overwhelmed to have her so soon, but it certainly was a nice surprise.”

Proud mum Mrs Cunningham said: “It is a really special way to welcome the year, we’re overwhelmed but really happy.”

Isla was born just a few hours after another Inverurie couple, Darren Wood and Kayleigh Clark, welcomed their daughter into the world.

Baby Emily was born at 12.13am, making her one of 2020’s first babies, weighing 7lbs 11.5oz.

At Raigmore Hospital, Inverness, Alison and Allan Stewart welcomed the region’s first 2020 baby, a boy, at 4.11am.

Baby Stewart – who has yet to be named – weighed 7lb 5.5oz.

A short time later another boy was born at 4.30am weighing 7lb 11oz.

Sophie Jansen van Rensburg and partner Warren, from Nairn, have named the little boy Carter.

The first baby of the year was born at the Simpson Centre for Reproductive Health at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

The little boy, weighing 8lbs 5oz, is the first child for mother Emma Allan and father Cameron Cunningham and was born at 12.03am.