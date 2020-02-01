North-east cycling group members celebrate its first anniversary

A north-east cycling group has celebrated its successful first year at its inaugural annual meeting.

The Grampian Cycle Partnership was set up to make cycling safer and easier for all.

The meeting was held on Monday to reflect on the achievements of the organisation.

Members are keen to continue promoting the sport as a way of improving physical and mental health.

Re-elected chair Tom Collier said: “Reflecting on our first year, we have a lot to celebrate.

“This includes becoming a constituted group and setting up our website and social media channels to taking on projects.

“This has included collaborating on a cycle route for our partners around the increasingly popular North East 250 route.”