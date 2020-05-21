‘A COMPLETE AND UTTER NIGHTMARE’: Stark warning over plans to return kids to north-east schools

Education chiefs have warned they face “a complete and utter nightmare” as they explore ways of getting pupils back to school post-lockdown.

The Scottish Government is expected to outline its vision for reopening classroom doors today.

But north-east chiefs have admitted the logistics of getting youngsters to and from school – as well as maintaining social distancing while they are there – could be nearly impossible to pull off.

Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee chairwoman Gillian Owen called for a flexible approach due to the different needs of local authorities, and warned ministers against a one-size-fits-all policy.

She warned changes would have to be made to the layout of classrooms and playgrounds to ensure social distancing is maintained.

Mrs Owen also admitted it is unlikely the council would be able to provide enough capacity on school buses due to the need for more space.

And she warned of a “nightmare” scenario facing councils as they look to get pupils back to school.

She said: “We are looking at all sorts of avenues like how we structure classrooms and playgrounds to make sure social distancing is observed.

“Until the Scottish Government tells us what options they want us to look at we are in a difficult position because we don’t know what we will be able to do.

“Are we going to do a phased return, or are we going to have some children in for half the day and the rest in for the other half?

“The whole thing is a complete and utter nightmare.

“Children are going to be excited to see their friends and may not fully understand the importance of social distancing so that is something that needs to be looked at.

“At this stage, there are more questions than answers.

“Everything is very, very uncertain.

“The biggest issue in Aberdeenshire is how we get the kids to and from school.

“We have to provide school transport but there probably aren’t enough coaches in the whole of Scotland to meet Aberdeenshire’s needs if we have to get every child to and from school while observing social distancing.

“A one-size-fits-all approach is not going to work. For example, in Aberdeen most children would be able to walk to school but for the majority here in Aberdeenshire, that’s not possible because schools have much larger catchment areas.

“There has to be that flexibility for each local authority to do what is best for its needs.”

Mrs Owen is also concerned some schools may be left short-staffed due to teachers and support assistants shielding from coronavirus.

And she added talks over a return to school on August 11 could pose problems as the summer holidays in the north-east are not due to end until the following week.

She said: “There will be some teachers and assistants who are shielding. People will be scared and a lot will be in a position where they are not able to come to work.

“After the summer, if the decision is made to go back on August 11 we don’t know what the unions will require in terms of payback for their members.

“However, everyone is keen to get the kids back to school. I have been doing a survey with teachers and checking how they are getting on and people are finding it difficult.

“The fun element has gone out of lockdown and parents are really struggling, especially those who are working while having to get the kids sorted with their school work.”

Meanwhile, Aberdeen City Council chiefs said they would not speculate on potential guidelines for the reopening of schools.

A spokeswoman said: “Further guidance from the Scottish Government is expected and once it has been received, we will work with colleagues within the new guidelines.

“Until such time as the guidance is issued it would not be appropriate to speculate as to what it might be.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said ministers were working with a number of partners – including councils across the country – to ensure schools are able to open once it is safe.

She said: “The Education Recovery Group, chaired by the Deputy First Minister, is working with representatives of local authorities, parents, teachers’ organisations and trades unions to consider all practical options on opening schools, once scientific evidence suggests it is safe to do so.

“This includes consideration of any continuing need for physical distancing measures to ensure safety.

“We will publish a routemap setting out our phased approach to easing lockdown measures and our assessment of a phased of a return to school, as guided by the considerations of the ERG.”