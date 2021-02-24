North East Now: 19-year-old IT professional heads own department at renowned Aberdeen business

A talented young IT professional has been commended for her work at Aberdeen’s Escone Solutions with a promotion.

Jodie Donald, from Pitmedden, has worked as part of the company since she left school in 2019 at the age of 16.

And despite being only 19, the teen is now heading up her own department at the business application firm.

The appointment will see Jodie step up from her role as support analyst to support lead to take on greater responsibility in overseeing the support side of the business.

It comes as Escone continues to advance its helpdesk support services for a growing client base.

Jodie says she is delighted her hard work is paying off.

“I joined Escone straight from leaving school and to gain this promotion to head up the support team at Escone is extremely exciting,” she added.

“Working with the team at Escone has boosted my confidence in my ability to do well.

“We all work together as a team to provide our clients with the highest level of support and maintenance for their business application requirements.

“I am excited to be able to give back some of what I have learned and to put my own stamp on the role of support lead.”

© Supplied by Jennifer Taylor

Jodie joined the company after graduating from Meldrum Academy and signing up to a QA Apprenticeship Program.

The QA Apprenticeship program is a nationwide scheme that delivers training, apprenticeships and tech skills to help individuals and companies reach success in the digital sector.

They offer the perfect route for young people to go down in order to kick start their careers.

Escone was co-founded in 2015 by Kevin Wyness and Mike Charles following the oil and gas downturn six years ago.

The company continues to build on its team of dedicated business analysts, support analysts and super users.

This latest promotion sits in line with the company’s culture to recognise talented young professionals and to offer as many opportunities for growth as possible.

Escone co-founder and director, Kevin Wyness, said: “When we first started this business we wanted to give young people a chance to kick start their careers based on work ethic and attitude, instead of just basing it all on qualifications.

“Recruiting from within is an initiative we pride ourselves on and we are delighted that this approach is paying off as we are now seeing our staff develop as dedicated professionals taking pride in their work.

“The work Jodie has produced for someone so young is brilliant to see. Her promotion is a testament to the way she has applied herself and she thoroughly deserves this greater responsibility as she prepares to lead the support side of Escone.”

