North-east charity group to hold online fundraiser

A north-east branch of a major cancer charity will be holding a virtual fundraiser.

The Skene committee of Macmillan Cancer Support will be taking part in the charity’s mammoth quiz on Friday, February 26.

The group have created an internet link especially for the event which allows anyone hoping to take part to donate as well as access the questions.

Kath MacBeath, secretary of the Skene committee of Macmillan Cancer Support, said the event is going to be “fun and easy.”

She said: “This year the Macmillan Mammoth Quiz is virtual, making it a fun and easy way to connect online with friends and family and help raise vital funds for people living with cancer.

“The more folk who know of it, the more chance that this is a worthwhile event. Our diaries are rather empty just now, so I believe that folk will love to come together, whether in one house-hold, or at a social distance by phone, or internet media – to take part.

“As always all monies donated through the Skene Committee will help local cancer patients and their families. It is our chance to get some funds in, at these difficult times – but also, just as importantly, give our supporters a fun evening.”

For more information about the event visit https://macmillan-org.enthuse.com/cf/the-macmillan-mammoth-quiz-skene-committee