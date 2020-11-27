969 new positive Covid-19 cases recorded in past 24 hours, with 73 in north-east

A further 73 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north-east in the past 24 hours.

A total of 969 positive cases across Scotland have been confirmed, as well as 37 deaths.

The latest figures take the number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began to 93,155 with the new cases representing 4.3% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 1,099 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 80 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,164,199 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,071,044 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 73 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s total is now 4,624.