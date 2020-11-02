951 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in past 24 hours with 17 in north-east

A further 17 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north-east in the past 24 hours.

The latest update from the Scottish Government shows a total of 951 people across the country received positive results since Sunday.

No new deaths have also been recorded in the past 24 hours, and the country’s death toll remains 2,849.

The latest figures take the number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began to 66,012, with the new cases representing 9.6% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 1,225 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 93 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 998,388 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 932,376 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 17 new cases in Grampian since Sunday. The north-east’s total is now 3,413.