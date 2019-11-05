£950,000 boost for NHS Grampian ahead of winter

NHS Grampian will receive almost £1 million to help tackle seasonal pressures this winter.

The Scottish Government has committed a total investment of £10m which it will allocate to health boards across the country, in addition to the £6.3m previously allocated for unscheduled care.

NHS Grampian will receive £950,000 to help reduce hospital attendances by managing care closer to home for those with long-term conditions and minor injuries.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “Our £10m investment will support boards as well as health and social care to put appropriate steps in place – particularly to make sure people are discharged in a timely way when it’s safe to do so and that the right staff are in place throughout the system.”