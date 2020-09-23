94% of people dying in place of choice under charity in north-east

New figures have shown that 94% of people in the north-east were supported by a national charity to die in their place of choice in the past year.

Statistics released by Marie Curie, which provides assistance for those living with a terminal illness and their families, show figures for the north-east in the 2019-20 financial year.

The charity has said that around 7,900 of the 10,530 people that die each year in the north-east have a palliative care need.

In 2019/20, 1,619 people were seen by Marie Curie representatives, in 7,243 visits.

A total of 58 nurses are employed by the charity, which also has 92 volunteers in the region.

Of those who passed away, 94% were able to do so in their place of choice, supported by Marie Curie.

Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald has highlighted the importance of discussing end of life care wishes in light of the figures.

He said: “These stats emphasise the importance of having conversations early regarding end of life wishes, and of having appropriately funded palliative care services available.

“It is clear that many of us will require such services either for ourselves or for those closest to us, and the earlier our wishes are discussed with loved ones and health professionals, the more it increases the ability to plan and provide for the services people will need in their local areas.”