More than 92% of Aberdeenshire pupils in school as figures show region is above national average

Pupil attendance in Aberdeenshire is above the national average with more than 92% of students in school, according to the latest figures.

Director of education at Aberdeenshire Council, Laurence Findlay, spoke to its education and children’s services committee about how Covid-19 is impacting schools in the region.

He said: “School attendance is an area we’ve had a lot of queries about, a lot of freedom of information requests in about it as you can imagine. And this continues to be largely positive in Aberdeenshire, and above the national average.

“Last week the most current data showed 92.4% attendance at school. At the previous week, it was 92.9% so a slight decrease but still above 90% with the average being 89%.

“Last week also saw 2% of Aberdeenshire’s school pupils self-isolating with home learning, an increase of 0.4% on the previous week.

“The percentage of pupils being kept at home by their parents sat at 0.44% last week which was a decrease from 0.5% the week before.

“Last week, there were also 22 schools which had a home learning rate of 5% or higher.”

Laurence Findlay, Head of Education for Aberdeenshire Council, added staff attendance also remained positive, and that good progress was being made on the recruitment of staff, with a number of teaching and non-teaching roles being filled across the region, with work ongoing.

More than 4,000 devices have also been given out to pupils across Aberdeenshire as well to ensure they have the means to carry out and access schoolwork.

Councillors on the committee also approved two statutory consultations on the relocation of Anna Ritchie School, as well as the merging of Dales Park and Meethill Schools, which would all be encompassed within the new Peterhead Community Campus when it opens.

Councillor Judy Whyte gave advice to Peterhead families who might be nervous about the move, and said: “It is a bit of a daunting journey but you will get there in the end and take every opportunity you can to input.”