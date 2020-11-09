912 new Covid-19 cases recorded in past 24 hours, with 26 in north-east

The north-east recorded 26 more positive Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

A total of 912 people across Scotland have tested positive in that same time frame.

Only one death has been recorded, although register offices are generally closed at weekends.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Scotland now stands at 3,040.

The latest figures take the number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began to 74,355 with the new cases representing 9.1% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 1,226 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 105 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,045,499 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 971,144 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 26 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s total is now 3,635.