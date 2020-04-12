91 people in hospital as number of positive coronavirus cases in north-east increases to 291

More than 566 people have now died in Scotland due to coronavirus, with 30 new cases confirmed in the north-east.

The latest Scottish Government figures also show the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases across Grampian have increased to 291.

There are 91 people in hospital in the region, with 14 in intensive care.

The latest Scottish Government figures also show the total number of confirmed Covid-19 deaths across Scotland is 566, up from 542 yesterday.

However, the Scottish Government confirmed “these figures are not fully representative of developments this weekend” as they work to move to a new, more accurate process, for reporting the number of people who have died because of Covid-19.

More than 31,114 people in Scotland have now been tested for the virus, with the total number of confirmed cases sitting at 5,912.

The Greater Glasgow and Clyde area has the highest number of cases in Scotland with 1,449.

