£90,000 awarded to improve north-east river

A project which aims to create a better environment for marine life around the River Dee has been awarded £90k.

The Dee Salmon Fishery Board received the grant from Scottish Natural Heritage’s Biodiversity Challenge Fund for restoration works along the Garbh Allt and Upper River Muick as part of the Dee Riparian Habitat Project.

The scheme encourages innovative initiatives that improve biodiversity and address the impact of climate change by increasing the resilience of the most at-risk habitats.

At the upper reaches of River Muick, near Ballater, the money will be used to increase the diversity of the channel through the reintroduction of woody structures to create habitat for a range of aquatic species and reduce flooding impact.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Flora Grigor-Taylor, habitat adviser for the Dee District Salmon Fishery Board, said: “Many of our rivers have become degraded over time and now lack variety both within the channel and along riverbanks.

“This in turn impacts negatively on the wildlife it is able to support, including the our wild Atlantic salmon, freshwater pearl mussel and otter which all benefit from a diverse river structure. Downstream of the project sites, these catchment improvements will bring natural flood management benefits to communities and the local area.”

It is one of 16 successful projects across Scotland.

Scottish National Heritage chief executive Francesca Osowksa, said: “As lockdown conditions lift, green recovery projects like the Biodiversity Challenge Fund put nature, and nature-based solutions, at the heart of rebuilding our economy.

“Nature is at the heart of what we do, and we will continue to deliver the transformational change needed to bring a nature-rich, sustainable and more economically secure future for Scotland.”