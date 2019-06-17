900 Aberdeen homes hit by power cut

Around 900 homes in Aberdeen are without power this evening.

Properties in the AB10 and AB15 areas near Great Western Road, including Thorngrove Avenue and Forbesfield Road, lost supply at around 8.20pm.

In total 20 individual postcode areas have been affected.

A post on the SSE website confirmed it was aware of the issue and engineers are working to restore power to affected homes and isolate the fault

SSE expects supply will be restored by 11.30pm

It said: “We’re sorry for the loss of supply. We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed.

“Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can.

“If you need more information, please call us on 105 or send us a message on Facebook or Twitter (@ssencommunity) and quote reference ‘FK0711′”