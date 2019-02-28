Preview: 90 minutes with the incredible A Plague’s Tale: Innocence

With a little more than 10-weeks to go until launch we’ve been given a look at the first three chapters of emotionally-driven stealth-heavy action/adventure A Plague Tale: Innocence.

The developer’s perfect pacing delivers moments of incredible suspense as you look to dodge both humans and the absolutely disgusting plague-ridden rats.

The use of stealth is vital to the survival of both Amicia and Hugo. Hiding in tall grass, running to avoid capture and using rudimentary tools and weapons to distract and clear the way is simple mechanic, executed incredibly well and kept me on the edge of my seat as I made my way through the first three chapters.

Having to keep your little brother safe adds a unique dimension. His small size allows him to access areas and help clear paths – but at the same time every moment and action needs to be considered as you help climb obstacles in the environment.

Set in France during the Hundred Years’ war, during a time of plague, violence and persecution, your bond with Hugo becomes stronger and increasingly vital as the dark world becomes ever more hostile and dangerous.

The connection with Hugo isn’t something that’s been shoe-horned in either, there’s a true strong emotive connection created through the story as both your character and him struggle with fear, stress and anguish, being forced to grow up fast in a unbelievably hostile world.

One of the key features of The Plague Tale is the swarm effect created by having thousands of flesh-eating rats on screen at one time, each ready to seize on any mistake made by me.

Using fire and natural light to save yourself, create paths through squirming mass of rodents, and even divert their attention to a hostile human, is well done, and provides a nice puzzle mechanic and alongside the core stealth gameplay.

Simple material collection and equipment upgrade process will mean exploring every corner of the beautifully-created yet equally dark and disgusting world.

This will also be vital to improving your main slingshot weapon – something can that be used offensively, or to change aspects of the environment to help you proceed.

If the game continues its impressive start, there’s no doubt in my mind this is going to be a game of the year contender.

A Plague Tale: Innocence is out on May 14, pre-order is available now