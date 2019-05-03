90 bags of rubbish collected during Aberdeen community litter pick

More than 90 bags of litter were collected as part of a community clean-up initiative.

The Dyce in Bloom/Gardening Club group organised the event and about 60 people turned out to support it, with volunteers clearing away litter caught in hedges and tidying up Central Park, close to Dyce School.

Despite damp weather, children and adults alike turned out in droves to muck in and help keep it clean.

Participants met at the school before tackling the surrounding site.

A total of 91 black bags were collected, compared with 80 bags picked up last year by 70 volunteers.

Murray Shearer, of the gardening group, said the event saw a slightly bigger collection than normal.

He said: “We only do it once a year but I think this is a little bit more than we usually see.

“We saw quite a lot of people come out – it’s very much been in the public eye.

“Litter has been a big thing this year and I think anyone who organises litter picking has seen an increase.

“We had a good time out doing it. It does make a difference.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Litter picking gear was provided by Aberdeen City Council.

Among the 91 bags of litter were items such as a flat screen TV, a paddling pool and several traffic cones.

As the litter pick is carried out once a year, a number of items are often found.

Murray added: “There must have been a real effort in putting the TV there.

“We’re hoping next year we can expand it as Tesco is keen to help out.”

Prizes were also presented to two youngsters who most accurately guessed the number of bags collected.

It is hoped that by taking part, the children will help to discourage their classmates from dropping litter in the future.

The group also gave its thanks to Asda and Tesco for supporting volunteers throughout Saturday’s event with refreshments.