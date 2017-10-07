Membership rises by more than 1,000% at £9.3m North-east sports centre

A new multi-million pound sports centre has seen a massive boost in membership.

The £9.3 million Deveron Community and Sports Centre (DCSC) in Banff has been heralded as the reason for increased Active Aberdeenshire membership in the area.

A performance report to councillors at the Banff and Buchan area committee revealed the number was “over 11 times more than the number in June 2016 (107), exceeding all expectations”.

The report said: “Having looked at the overall number of attendances achieved in the first four months of operation at other new centres in Aberdeenshire, a target of 40,250 attendances for the Banff network was set.”

The target was smashed with 67,588 attendances at the DCSC.

The report continued: “On average, 30% of members visited the facilities more than twice a week with some visiting as many as 20-34 times a month.”

In the first four months the number of pay as you go attendances by people who do not have an Active Aberdeenshire membership increased from 10,359 to 30,675 for the same period.

The report by Maria Walker, director of education and children’s services at Aberdeenshire Council, said staff training had been essential.

She said: “Due to user demand, the opening hours of DCSC have been extended to 10pm on weekday evenings, from 7am on Thursday mornings and until 4pm on Saturday evenings.

“Early planning and preparation for programme delivery has been essential.

“Existing employees received as much advance training as could be arranged prior to the facilities opening, for example front of house staff being trained in the use of POS software and tills.

“Exercise instructor training took place with staff in anticipation of the facilities opening to allow the rapid expansion of exercise sessions within the programme.”