£85,000 boost for north-east charities

A sports-themed quiz has raised £85,000 for north-east charities.

Sportschallenge was organised by Simmons Energy and the huge total was collected during a dinner event which saw businesses across the north-east battle it out over five rounds of sports trivia.

Now in its sixth year, the money was split between Maggie’s and Children’s Aid (Scotland) as well as the Forget-Me-Not Club and Grampian MS Therapy Centre.

Nick Dalgarno, managing director of Simmons Energy, said: “Now in its sixth year, Sportschallenge has cemented itself as one of the highlights of the north-east’s social calendar, and with the success of the 2018 event, we are now able to support charities who work tirelessly across local communities and provide them with much-needed funds.”

Planning for this year’s event is already underway and will take place on September 12 at TECA.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter