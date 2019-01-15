£85,000 boost for north-east charities

A sports-themed quiz has raised £85,000 for north-east charities.
Sportschallenge was organised by Simmons Energy and the huge total was collected during a dinner event which saw businesses across the north-east battle it out over five rounds of sports trivia.
Now in its sixth year, the money was split between Maggie’s and Children’s Aid (Scotland) as well as the Forget-Me-Not Club and Grampian MS Therapy Centre.
Nick Dalgarno, managing director of Simmons Energy, said: “Now in its sixth year, Sportschallenge has cemented itself as one of the highlights of the north-east’s social calendar, and with the success of the 2018 event, we are now able to support charities who work tirelessly across local communities and provide them with much-needed funds.”
Planning for this year’s event is already underway and will take place on September 12 at TECA.