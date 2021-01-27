85 Covid cases linked to Bridge of Don care home

A Bridge of Don care home has been locked down following an outbreak of Covid, with 85 cases linked to staff and residents there.

Grandholm care home is closed to new admissions and non-essential visits.

NHS Grampian revealed that they were aware of 85 Covid cases associated with the home, with the first one detected on January 8.

Family members have been informed and staff and residents are being tested regularly.

Team members who have tested positive are self-isolating at home, while residents who returned positive tests are isolating in their rooms.

The home is operated by Holmes Care Group.

The 79-bed facility provides general nursing care to over 65s and people with dementia-related conditions.

A Holmes spokeswoman insisted they were doing all they can to “safeguard” the health of all residents and staff.

She said: “I can confirm that following an outbreak of coronavirus in the home, Grandholm Care Home is now closed to new admissions and non-essential visits, in line with Scottish Government guidance.

“We are working closely with all relevant authorities to contain the spread of the virus.

“As soon as the first resident tested positive for the virus, we acted immediately to inform the relevant authorities and arrange for all residents to be tested.

“The next of kin of each resident who has tested positive for the virus have been informed, and we will continue to regularly test staff and residents and keep all relatives informed accordingly.

“In line with government guidance, all affected team members are now self-isolating and the affected residents are being cared for in isolation.

“We continue to follow all Scottish Government and Health Protection Scotland advice in relation to infection prevention and control, and do everything in our power to safeguard the health and wellbeing of all residents and team members.”

An NHS Grampian spokesman said: “A majority of resident cases were detected following repeated mass testing exercises.

“We are working alongside Aberdeen City Health & Social Care Partnership to provide additional support and guidance to the home management team. Care continues to be provided to all residents as normal.”

Covid in care homes