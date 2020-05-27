84-year old man reported for alleged indecent exposure in Aberdeen

A man has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal after an incident of indecent exposure in Aberdeen.

The alleged incident happened at the Old Deeside Railway Line, between Bieldside and Cults on Thursday May 21.

An 84-year-old man has been reported in connection with it.

PC Jack Calvert of the Whinhill Community Policing Team: “I would like to thank members of the public for their assistance in this matter.”