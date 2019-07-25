£8,000 funding boost for Aberdeen charity

An Aberdeen charity has received an £8,000 funding boost.

Home-Start Aberdeen, which provides practical and emotional support to families with young children, received the cash from oil firm Apache North Sea.

It will be used to help finance the cost of recruiting and training 20 new home-visiting volunteers, who will assist with parenting advice and accessing support services.

Eleanor McEwan, general manager for Home-Start Aberdeen, said: “Thanks to the donation from Apache we will be able to fund the recruitment, induction, training and matching of a number of new volunteers with local families who currently need our support.”

Jillian Owen, commercial, communications and public affairs manager at Apache, added: “Apache takes great pride in partnering with organisations that align with our values, are important to our people and will benefit the local community.”