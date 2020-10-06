800 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in past 24 hours, with 20 in the north-east

A further 20 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north-east in the past 24 hours, according to the latest Scottish Government statistics.

A total of 800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 across Scotland during the same time period.

The latest update from the Scottish Government shows the number of positive cases since the outbreak began has risen to 33,706 since Monday.

The new cases represent 13.2% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 262 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 25 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Two new coronavirus-linked deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 812,862 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 779,156 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 20 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s total is now 2,451.