£80 million of savings and 4.82% council tax increase as leaders warn of savage cuts for Aberdeen

Council leaders have warned the city faces another round of savage cuts as they try to find £80 million of savings over the next two years.

Council tax could rise by as much as 4.82% – with a minimum rise of 3% being discussed.

For people living in a band C property this could lead to an increase of £56.74 a year before any increase in water charges are applied.

The council’s budget for the next financial year is £327.9m – down from £330.5m last year, when officials were forced to find around £40m of savings.

This year, the council faces another black hole of around £38m – and Aberdeen City Council co-leaders Douglas Lumsden and Jenny Laing have admitted local authorities could be left unable to provide anything other than statutory services as reductions take hold.

The local authority’s capital funding has been cut by more than £18m, with revenue funding reduced by £2.6m – and Mr Lumsden said changes would be needed.

He said: “The cut in capital grant is severe for the local authorities and it does mean we’ll be looking at our capital plan going forward to see what impact that will make and it might mean we have to scale back on some things.

“We will do everything we can to protect the services for the most vulnerable in our society and we are mindful when we are setting the budget to limit the impact as much as possible.

“Every council is feeling the pain and this is why Cosla have been so strongly coming out for a better settlement.

“Hopefully things will change over the next couple of weeks, fingers crossed.

“I think we’re getting to a point where councils are only able to deliver statutory services unless there’s an ultimate shift from Government around how they fund local councils.”

Statutory services councils are required to provide include schooling and social work.

The £80m of savings is cumulative, meaning less would be needed in 2021 if the administration meets its £38m target this year.

Nearly £30m of funding the council has received is ringfenced – meaning it cannot be used for anything other than one specific purpose, such as active travel or early learning.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Ms Laing said: “It’s complicated a little bit because there’s some ringfenced grant funding, but that’s in relation to the expansion of early years and also for cycling, walking and safer streets.

“Because that’s ringfenced, it doesn’t figure into the equation.

“We had a report that came out in November time that said we had a shortfall of £38m so we’re saying that’s what we’re looking at.”

Over the next few weeks, the administration will be looking into the services that could be cut to meet the shortfall and council officers will bring a range of options to next month’s budget meeting.

Mr Lumsden added: “It’s decisions like that we’ll be looking at over the next three weeks, what services we’ll be able to cut, for council tax rising we’re looking at anything between 3 and 4.82%.

“Fees and charges and parking permits, all of these things will be looked at.

“There are also options the council officers have given us, like closing public toilets.

“All these things we need to look at to see how we can deliver a balanced budget.”

Ms Laing said: “Year on year, it becomes increasingly difficult to find those savings.”

Mr Lumsden said: “All the low-hanging fruits are gone, it’s really difficult decisions we have to make going forward.

“A key part of that is using digital a lot more and trying to do more with less. It’s also to try and improve the service for our citizens.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Despite further cuts to the Scottish budget from the UK Government, we have ensured our partners in local government receive a fair funding settlement that supports vital public services.

“Local authorities will receive total funding from the Scottish Government of £11.3 billion in 2020-21. Aberdeen City Council will receive £386.3m in 2020-21.

“Together with their opportunity to increase their council tax by 3% in real terms, the council will have an additional £25.3m, or 7.4%, to support their day-to-day services, compared to 2019-20.

“While ringfenced funding is for increased investment in services such as our schools and nurseries, local authorities have complete autonomy to allocate over 91% – £10.3bn – of the funding we provide, plus all locally raised income.”