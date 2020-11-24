771 new positive Covid-19 cases recorded in past 24 hours, with 49 in north-east

A further 49 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north-east in the past 24 hours, with a total of 771 people across Scotland receiving positive results across the same timeframe.

Forty-one deaths have been recorded bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Scotland to 3,544.

The latest figures take the number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began to 90,081 with the new cases representing 8.6% of newly-tested individuals.

A total of 1,197 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 84 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,143,099 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,053,018 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 49 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s total is now 4,355.