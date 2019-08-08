£760,000 repair bill for vandalism at Aberdeen schools

More than £760,000 has been spent repairing vandalism to schools in Aberdeen in the last five years.

Information obtained by the Evening Express in a Freedom of Information request showed that a total of £763,927.43 has been paid out by Aberdeen City Council to repair school property which has been classed as vandalised from 2014-15 to the first half of 2019-20.

So far this year, there have been 135 incidents recorded as vandalism in schools across Aberdeen.

The highest number of these has been recorded at St Machar Academy, where 11 incidents were raised, compared with nine at Northfield Academy and nine at Oldmachar Academy.

Damage covers a wide range of areas including broken windows, hand dryers pulled off the wall, broken doors, blocking every toilet so they overflow, missing roof tiles, damaged toilets, problems with fencing and more.

So far this year £22,510 has already had to be spent to fix the issues, so the schools are not dangerous for pupils to attend.

Aberdeen City Council operational delivery convener Councillor John Wheeler said: “It’s disappointing that taxpayers’ money has to be spent repairing damage caused to our schools by vandals. Schools continue to work with pupils and the wider community to foster a sense of civic pride in their area including looking after our school buildings and playgrounds.”

In 2018-19, a total of 524 incidents of vandalism were recorded – a decrease on previous years.

St Machar Academy had the highest number of incidents recorded at 66.

Other schools with the largest number of damage reports include Northfield Academy with 32, Cornhill Primary School at 31, Bramble Brae School with 28 and Oldmachar Academy with 26.

A total of £101,875.30 was spent by Aberdeen City Council on fixing the problems in the financial year 2018-19 – a slight decrease compared with £182,913.98 2017-18 which saw 670 incidents.

Meanwhile, the previous year saw £151,886.81 paid out and 717 incidents, for 2015-16 it was £161,364.07 and 704 vandalism incidents. And for 2014-15 it was £143,377.27 and 686 incidents.

Police Scotland has urged people to be mindful of their surroundings, and to take pride in their areas so that money is not wasted in fixing easily avoided problems.

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce said: “The only way to describe vandalism targeted at schools is mindless and needless.

“The cost of repairs mean that valuable finances available to these schools are diverted away from more vital resources, and the pupils and staff affected lose out.

“Our officers take a robust stance on anyone purposely damaging our schools, with those identified dealt with firmly to ensure similar behaviour is not repeated in the future.

“Schools are meant to be safe environments for children to learn and teachers to operate and I urge people to take great pride in the educational facilities that we have.”

St Machar Academy had the highest amount of incidents over the past five years, with 244 reported.

It is followed by Northfield Academy, on 206, and Oldmachar Academy on 196.

Many of the schools which have a high number of vandalism incidents reported to Aberdeen City Council officers are academies.

Councillor John Reynolds, who represents the Bridge of Don ward, said it was surprising that Oldmachar Academy was so high on the list.

He said: “That is a shocking result.

“It’s absolutely not anything that I would have expected. I was under the impression that Oldmachar had cameras set up. There was vandalism about 20 years ago and the cameras were put in, maybe they have gone now.

“It’s a matter of parents keeping an eye on their children but you can’t keep watch over them all the time.

“It’s always mindless vandalism.”

Councillor Alex McLellan, who represents Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen, which includes St Machar Academy, said: “It’s good to see the number of incidents reducing but it remains so frustrating to see vandalism costing such massive amount of money that could be put to better use.”