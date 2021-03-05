An engineering firm has pledged £75,000 to a charity building a specialist support centre for children and their families in Aberdeen.

Wood selected Charlie House as its charity partner for 2021 and will raise £75,000 in funds towards its therapeutic play area, as part of the charity’s Big Build Appeal.

Charlie House, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions, launched the Big Build Appeal in November 2018.

It hopes to raise £8m towards building and maintaining the brand new purpose-built specialist support centre which will be set on the grounds of Woodend Hospital.

Wood has already kicked off its fundraising and selected to put its money towards the therapeutic play area.

The play area will provide crucial support to families and will be designed in a warm and welcoming manner to appeal to both children and adults.

Families will be supported to explore their thoughts and feelings on the site, while learning techniques to manage them, and family members will also be able to access the room for pre and post-bereavement support.

© Supplied by MAX

Tracy Johnstone, chairwoman of Charlie House, said: “Funding of the Therapeutic Play Area will mean that the children, siblings and families accessing our specialist support centre will be supported in a safe, calm environment.

“The sessions will be held on both a 1-2-1 and group basis allowing family groups or peer groups, such as siblings, who are experiencing similar circumstances to come together and share experiences.

“These vital sessions will equip families with the tools and techniques they need to manage worries and emotions, improve health and wellbeing, provide pre-and post-bereavement support and keep memories safe.

“Families experience a range of feelings and emotions when caring for a child with complex needs. This can include feelings of anxiety, isolation and worries about the future.

“Siblings often have very complex feelings about their brother or sister. All of the sessions are designed to support families with their specific needs and help them to make the most of the time that they have with their child.”

Director of fundraising Susan Crighton added: “With the continued restriction on events, 2021 continues to be a challenging year and corporate support and partnerships are now more vital than ever to enable charities like Charlie House to continue their work and to support local families.

“We are extremely grateful to Wood for selecting Charlie House as their charity partner this year and making the decision to put their money raised to this very special area in our specialist support centre.”

© Charlie House

Charlie House’s specialist support centre was recently granted full planning permission.

There will be eight-bedrooms with additional family accommodation, set within four acres of ground.

As well as the therapeutic play area, the site will also include a sensory room, library, spa pool, craft room, teen den, soft play area and therapy room,.

And there will be an outdoor play area and sensory gardens as well as adaptable meeting space and office space for the Charlie House team and medical staff.

Craig Shanaghey, Wood’s president of operations for Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: “We are proud to pledge our support to Charlie House and the incredible work that they are doing to support children with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions, and their families, from across the north-east of Scotland.

“I am delighted that Wood can play a part in raising funds towards the Big Build Appeal and, in particular, the therapeutic playroom, which will offer a fantastic learning experience and essential respite for many affected children in our local community.”

For more information on the Big Build Appeal, and how you can support it, visit www.charliehouse.org.uk/big-build-appeal or call 01224 313333.