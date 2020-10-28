757 drivers fined for ignoring bus gate on Aberdeen’s Union Street

More than 750 fines have been handed out in the space of a month at Aberdeen’s newest bus gate.

Aberdeen City Council introduced the restrictions on Union Street as part of its Spaces for People measures.

The site, between the junction of Market Street and Adelphi, has been operating since mid-September and is monitored with a mobile camera.

Only buses, taxis, bikes and authorised vehicles – like the emergency services – are allowed through the gate.

Since last month a total of 757 penalty charge notices have already been issued to motorists.

The fine is £60, although can be reduced by 50% if paid within 14 days.

Further action can be taken if not paid within 28 days.

The charges have the potential to bring in £45,420 to the council – however, the actual total will be lower due to people paying within 14 days.

The only time drivers are fined is if city wardens are manning the mobile bus gate camera.

© Chris Sumner/Aberdeen Journals

Councillor Sandra Macdonald, transport spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council, said: “The temporary bus stops and bus gate on Union street were introduced to maintain public safety by providing additional space on the thoroughfare to allow for physical distancing and active travel.

“With that in mind, we would remind drivers of the need to exercise due attention and care and not to encroach upon the space which has been created for the specific purpose of maintaining everyone’s health and safety in line with Scottish Government guidance.”

In addition to the penalty charge notices, the local authority also sent out 151 warning letters to drivers letting them know about the restrictions before the bus lane went live.

Aberdeen City Council has said it will use the fines collected for future transport project, such as cycle lanes or improvements to bus stops.

Councillor Michael Hutchison, who represents the George Street and Harbour ward, which covers the area, said: “The bus gate seems to be both well signed and well-publicised so I don’t know why so many people are still going through it.

“It’s worth remembering that the camera only works when it’s manned so the total number of people driving through here will be higher.

“The numbers we have are already concerningly high.”