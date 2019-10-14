£750,000 improvement work on A90 bridge finish bringing end to weeks of delays

A £750,000 improvement project on a north-east bridge has finished – ending nine weeks of delays for drivers.

Cowie Bridge on the A90 near Stonehaven had a contraflow in place leading to a number of drivers using the seaside town to avoid the roadworks.

However, Bear Scotland which carried out the essential works, has confirmed the traffic restrictions will be removed by today.

Drivers have been thanked for their patience over the past few months.

A spokesman for BEAR Scotland, said: “We are currently completing the final stages of works at Cowie Bridge and the temporary traffic management will be removed this evening.

“We thank road users for their patience whilst these essential works have been progressed.”

Major improvements had been scheduled to take place last year but due to the final stages of the construction of the AWPR, the work was postponed to a later date to minimise disruption for road users.

The work involved waterproofing the bridge and upgrading the central reservation barriers.