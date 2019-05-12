£75,000 will help north-east town apply for lottery funding

Councillors on the Buchan area committee have been asked to approve allocating £75,000 to support advancing a potential bid for the National Lottery Heritage Fund in 2020 for Peterhead.

The proposal concerns the repair, renewal and enhancement of the Peterhead Conservation Area, which covers the historic core of the town.

This would focus on regenerating some key properties and public areas in the town to bring them back into use.

The committee will consider the request to use money from a reserve fund when it meets on Tuesday.