£75,000 funding to help boost north-east firms

Budding north-east businesses have secured a £75,000 investment as part of a scheme to boost the north-east economy.

Groups of current and former students, as well as staff who were part of Robert Gordon University’s (RGU) startup accelerator – which was entered by 150 different new businesses – in partnership with Opportunity North East, Nescol and the Wood Foundation.

Teams competed in categories including best pitch, biggest global impact, most improved and audience choice.

Gordon McConnell, RGU’s vice-principal for commercial and regional innovation, added: “I have been very impressed by the calibre of teams involved in the programme’s first cohort.

“Covering a wide variety of disciplines and representing a range of schools at RGU, they are working to deliver real impact and revolutionise their respective sectors, and to help them develop has been fantastic.”