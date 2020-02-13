’75 people made redundant’ as Aberdeen hotel closes doors

An Aberdeen hotel closed its doors for the final time today.

A former member of staff today confirmed the Treetops Hotel on Aberdeen’s Springfield Road had closed.

He said: “We were instructed to tell guests last night that they could not stay the next day and contacted guests who were meant to be staying to look elsewhere for accommodation.

“It won’t be open again as those running it are there today to shut it down.”

The former member of staff claimed a total of 75 people had been made redundant.

The hotel, previously owned by Hilton, is now under the ownership of Maple Aberdeen Propco 6 SARL, a Luxembourg registered company.

They had appointed 77 Hospitality to operate the hotel as tenants, however they have ceased trading and the lease has been terminated.

Solicitors acting on behalf of Maple Aberdeen Propco 6 SARL said: “Due to difficult trading conditions through the winter and the general state of the hotel and leisure market in Aberdeen, the tenant operators of the Treetops Aberdeen, 77 Hospitality (UK) Limited, have had to cease trading with immediate effect.

“The owners of the hotel are reviewing their options with their advisers, including the possibility of reopening the hotel under different management or operators.”

A spokesperson from Hilton said: “DoubleTree by Hilton Aberdeen Treetops Hotel has ceased to operate under the DoubleTree by Hilton brand.”

The leisure centre at the hotel also confirmed it has closed.

7 Health and Fitness said: “We can confirm that we will be closed of 12pm today and there are no plans – at present – to reopen in the immediate future.”

Scottish Conservative north-east MSP Tom Mason said: “This is a huge blow for Aberdeen and absolutely devastating for all the staff who work at the hotel.

“The hotel sector in Aberdeen is continuing to be hit hard by market conditions, especially those outside the city centre.

“Workers at the hotel will have been left in a state of shock at this news which is why they need to be given the appropriate support in finding other jobs.

“We have seen several businesses close down in Aberdeen over recent months, mainly spiked by high business rates which companies are having to fork out.”