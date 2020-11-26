74 new coronavirus cases in the north-east as Scottish total rises by 1,225

A further 74 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north-east in the past 24 hours.

That is 48 less than yesterday’s spike of 122 new cases.

Across Scotland, 1,225 people have tested positive for coronavirus since yesterday.

51 deaths have been recorded bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Scotland to 3,639.

The latest figures take the number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began to 92,186 with the new cases representing 4.7% of newly-tested individuals.

A total of 1,125 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 90 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,157,632 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,065,446 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 74 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s total is now 4,551.